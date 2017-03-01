Embassy enters into mid-income housing; partners Amazon for home automation

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group has forayed into mid-segment housing with the launch of its project titled Embassy Edge that is targeted towards the first time home buyers. It will invest about Rs 300 crore over the next four years on the residential project for which it has tied up with Amazon India, the company said.

This is the first time in recent years that the company is launching flats priced below Rs 1 crore.

Strategically located 9 kms from the Bengaluru International Airport, this newly launched project comprises of 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK and 3 BHK apartments that range from 607 sq ft. to 1406 sq ft. with the price range starting from Rs 36 lakh onwards. Embassy Edge is targeted towards the first-time homebuyers. Spread across 36 acres, the Phase 1 of Embassy Edge will offer homebuyers over 800 apartments spread across 5 towers in 12 acres.

The new launch will be a landmark project that will not only mark the Embassy Group’s foray into a new housing segment, but it will also bring cutting-edge technology to all its homes using Amazon Echo devices. Echo devices are smart speakers powered by the Alexa Voice Service, which can turn living spaces into voice-enabled smart homes. Embassy Edge residents will be able to control smart home appliances, play music, and even order products from Amazon.in by just speaking to Alexa, said a company release.

Besides the at-home command capabilities, the Alexa voice service can also be accessed via smartphones, making it a perfect control and command centre, even when residents are away. The combination of Amazon Echo and Alexa will enable limitless social integration possibilities for the residents of Embassy Edge. Residents will be able to experience the future of community living where homeowners can interact with each other, set up society meetings in the community, monitor movements, book cabs, order food and buy groceries – using just their voice. Additionally, Amazon Echo devices can also enable residents to have greener lifestyle by automating their homes to optimise the energy consumption.

Commenting on the group’s entry into the mid-level segment, Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group said, “Following our success with luxury homes, we were keen to make our brand accessible to everyone. True to its name, Embassy Edge provides the much-needed smart home automation to the well-informed, modern home-buyers. Being the first in real estate to bring this integration of voice-enabled homes in India, we believe that this will revolutionize the residential sector. We will be replicating this concept in our other residential projects across micro markets. We are very happy to provide Amazon Echo experience to residents and better our offerings here at Embassy.”

“Walking around the home and giving voice commands to control smart home appliances or getting information may seem straight out of a sci-fi movie. That’s where Alexa comes in and makes it extremely easy to automate your home using your voice,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experience & Devices, Amazon India.

Embassy Edge is an integral part of the 288-acre Embassy Springs, the biggest and the best-planned city, in the investment hotbed of North Bengaluru. The Integrated Township property offers 188 acres of plots, 36 acres of apartments, 22 acres of villas and row houses; 20 acres of community facilities like a club and school, 34 acres of commercial and retail space. The integrated township is like a mini city within a city providing various amenities within a short radius.