MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Emami Realty to develop township worth Rs 300 crore in Kolkata

Kumar said the Kolkata property market has remained resilient during the pandemic.

PTI
Representative image

Representative image

Emami Realty Ltd will develop a 40-acre township in Kolkata at an estimated project cost of Rs 300 crore.

The company is launching 525 plots for sale in this township project, located at Bhasa, near Joka in Kolkata.

We are planning to launch a premium bungalow township. We had an old land bank in the city and now we are going to monetise these land banks," Emami Realty MD and CEO Nitesh Kumar told PTI.

The company has decided to go ahead with the planned launch despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The total project cost of the township 'Emami Aastha' is estimated to be about Rs 300 crore.

Close

Related stories

Kumar said the Kolkata property market has remained resilient during the pandemic.

"The ongoing pandemic has created a massive demand for residential plots and standalone homes in theme-based residential townships with low-density living. This trend is bound to boost the investment in plotted development in the city with the highest return on investment," he added.

Emami Realty Ltd, the real estate arm of Emami Ltd, last year announced an investment of nearly Rs 225 crore to develop a 100-acre integrated township 'Emami Nature' at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

Emami Realty Ltd has a pan India presence with over 36 million square feet of development at different stages of planning, construction and delivery across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Maharashtra and Sri Lanka.

These projects are being executed under various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and joint ventures (JVs).

Emami Ltd is one of the leading and fastest-growing personal and healthcare businesses in India, with a portfolio of brands such as Boro Plus, Navratna, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm and Mentho Plus Balm.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Emami Realty #Kolkata #Real Estate
first published: Jun 29, 2021 07:58 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.