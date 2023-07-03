Eight top cities see 22% YoY fall in office leasing volume in Q2CY23:  Report

Eight top cities across the country recorded gross leasing volume of 17.4 million sq ft (msf) during Q2 (April-June) of calendar year 2023

Eight top cities across the country recorded gross leasing volume of 17.4 million sq ft (msf) during Q2 (April-June) of calendar year 2023 -- a fall of 22 percent, compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Delhi NCR recorded the highest leasing volume of 3.6 msf, a report by Cushman & Wakefield said.

The Information Technology and Business Process Management sector is the biggest contributor, with a 31 percent share of the total leasing volumes, the report said.

The top eight cities are Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The quarter recorded a total leasing of around 17.4 msf on a pan-India level. This is an 11 percent growth, compared to Q1 of CY23, but a decline of 22 percent compared to Q2CY22.

It was 22.4 msf in the second quarter of 2022, according to Cushman and Wakefield.

On a city level, Delhi NCR recorded the highest leasing volume of 3.6 msf, which is 24.8 percent higher than Q1 2023 volumes. Pune and Bengaluru also recorded healthy leasing volumes of 3.1 msf and 3 msf, respectively. Hyderabad, meanwhile, witnessed a 61.7 percent QoQ growth, with the total leasing volume standing at 2.6 msf.

Biggest sectoral contributor

As far as the sectoral share in leasing is concerned, the IT-BPM sector is the biggest contributor, with 31 percent share of the total leasing volumes, i.e., around 5.3 msf. With the most developed and vibrant IT ecosystem, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai remain dominant on the leasing front.

The other big contributors are sectors like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI, 2.5 msf), engineering and manufacturing (3.3 msf) and flexible workspaces (2.3 msf).

Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad are the three key markets that saw most of the BFSI-based leasing. Bengaluru has the highest engineering and manufacturing-based leasing, the report said.

“The entry of new global capability centres (GCCs) and the ongoing expansion of the manufacturing and flex space segments are also helping the office sector widen its demand base. We can expect the exuberance seen last few quarters in the office real-estate space to continue, if the momentum holds,” said Anshul Jain, Head of APAC Tenant Representation and Managing Director, India & South East Asia.