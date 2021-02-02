Eight new cities to be developed to meet urbanisation demand, says official

According to the housing ministry, Rs 1,000 crore will be available for each city.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) has recommended an outlay of Rs 8,000 crore for developing eight cities in as many states. The government will work out the framework to develop these new cities to meet the demand for urbanisation which may take six months to a year, a top government official said on February 2.

"The country needs new cities...unless we get planned cities, there would then be outgrowth," Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra told reporters.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh had said earlier that around 40 percent of India's population is likely to reside in cities by 2030.

The ministry will come out with a detailed framework for executing the first-of-its-kind project, he said.

On whether it would be greenfield project, Mishra said, "Yes. We will create a system on how to develop new cities.... The government will work out the framework that may take six months or even one year."

According to the ministry, Rs 1,000 crore will be available for each city.

While the framework for developing the new cities will be worked out later, Mishra pointed out that there are such areas that exist just outside the jurisdiction of a city administration.

Census towns may also be considered for the new project. Mishra said a census town is an area with a population of more than 5,000 and a population density of over 400 per square kilometres, and wherein more than 75 percent of male population are engaged in non-agriculture work.

Out of the total budget of Rs 54,581 crore provided for FY22 for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the capital outlay is Rs 25,759 crore, which is 21.8 percent higher than the capital outlay of Rs 21,149 crore provided in BE FY21, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Rs 7,000 crore is due for release under the PMAY(U) during FY22 to be funded through Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) mechanism. Hence, the total budget availability during FY22 will be Rs 61,581 crore.

The FFC has recommended a substantive increase in funds to Rs 1,55,628 crore (from Rs 87,143 crore in 14th FC period) which is an almost 78 percent increase. Urban local bodies will be eligible for total grants of Rs 1,55,628 crore, it said, adding Rs 1,21,055 crore has been allocated directly to ULBs.

In addition to above, Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated for the incubation of eight new cities. These cities will be selected through competition of which eight states to qualify, the ministry said, adding the MoHUA will come up with detailed guidelines.