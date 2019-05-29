Effective certification of escrow accounts key to ensuring non-diversion of funds: ICRA

With both Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) and Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) having issued notices requesting lenders and developers to comply with the separate RERA designated account requirements, experts feel that an effective certification process is the key to ensure non-diversion of real estate project funds from such accounts.

In practice, the separate RERA designated account creates an additional check, with the developer having to seek reimbursements from the account, based on the certified incremental cost incurred on the project, says rating agency ICRA.

Home-buyers also expect this regulation to protect their rights, and have, to that extent, asked certain RERA authorities to disclose the details of such designated accounts to the public, thus further underlining the need for increased vigilance on this financial practice.

While the focus on ensuring compliance by lenders and considering public disclosure of account details are positive developments, the key to the efficacy of the regulation lies in the certification process, on which the level of checks and balances differ from lender to lender, said rating agency ICRA.

Under the RERA regime, 70 percent of the amounts realised from real estate project allottees (buyers) is to be deposited in a separate RERA designated no-lien no-charge bank account to cover the cost of land and construction for the given project.

"Withdrawals from this account are permitted in line with the percentage of completion of the project, as certified by an engineer, an architect and a chartered accountant. This imposes an additional check on the utilization of the project cash flows. Such a check is particularly important in cases where the project has sold well and generated robust collections, but financial progress on the project construction has remained low, thus giving rise to increased scope for fund diversion," said Shubham Jain, Vice President and Group Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

It is pertinent to note here that while the regulation pertaining to the separate account intends to incentivise time-bound project completion by restricting developer and lender access to project cash flows, the same will only be achieved in practice if the underlying certification process is accurately carried out.

"At present, RERA allows any engineer, architect and chartered accountant in practice to provide the required certifications. This exposes the process to some amount of stakeholder influence, given uncertainties on the extent of independence of the certifying parties. While certain lenders have strong checks and balances on the same to ensure that such influence is limited, the overall level of oversight differs from lender to lender. Instead, RERA authority or lender empaneled and independent engineers, architects and chartered accountants should be considered, as an independent approach is likely to help in further upholding the sanctity of the certification process” he said.

This stipulation in the RERA regime is in sharp contrast from the prevailing situation in the pre-RERA regime, where there was a fair amount of fungibility amongst the cash flows received by a real estate developer from various projects. Surpluses after meeting debt obligations were available for utilization by the company for any purpose, including expenditure on other projects or towards land investments.

In recent months, Real Estate Regulatory Authorities have increasingly been focusing on the management of separate designated accounts which are required to be maintained as per the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA). This is with the expectation that the proper functioning of such accounts would limit diversion of project funds.