EFC India plans to almost triple office space capacity to 60,000 seats

EFC (I) Ltd, a serviced office and co-working space operator, plans to almost triple its capacity to 60,000 seats by March 2024 from 23,000 now.

The company is adding 10,000 seats in this quarter, riding on strong institutional demand, the company said in a statement. The institutional segment accounts for 65 percent of the company’s billed seats, while the remaining 35 percent comprises the retail part.

“Our expansion plan is based on our robust client relationships, sectoral expertise, marquee talent, integrated offerings and strong balance sheet. In the past six years, we achieved a scale of 23,000 seats, which we expect to nearly triple to around 60,000 within this year. In doing so, we intend to keep our profitability intact,” said Umesh Sahay, founder of EFC.

Pune-based EFC commands a presence spanning 35+ centres in seven states totalling 1.5 million+ sq. ft. area.

The company’s enterprise workspace solutions are under the brand EFC, while co-working spaces are branded Sprint.