ED carries out search operations on seven locations of IREO Group and M3M Group in Delhi, Gurugram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at seven locations belonging to IREO Group and M3M Group in Delhi and Gurugram for diverting or siphoning off or misappropriating funds, the investigation agency said on June 5.

The ED said it has seized luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, including those of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Bentley, and jewellery valued at Rs 5.75 crore during raids on real estate companies IREO and M3M in a money laundering investigation.

It said in a statement that the searches were carried out on June 1 at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram. The owners, controllers and promoters of the M3M Group - Basant Bansal, Roop Kumar Bansal, Pankaj Bansal and other key persons -deliberately avoided investigations during the raids, the ED alleged.

The ED carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The ED has been investigating IREO Group for diverting / siphoning off/ misappropriating funds of investors/ customers. The investigations were initiated based on multiple FIRs registered against IREO Group. The investigations done by the ED showed that money running to hundreds of crores was siphoned off through M3M Group also, it said.

The investigations done by the ED showed that in one of the transactions, M3M Group received about Rs 400 crore from IREO Group through several shell companies in multiple layers. The transaction was shown in the books of IREO as payments towards development rights. The land was owned by M3M Group and the market value of the land was around Rs 4 crore. M3M Group initially sold the development rights of the said land to five shell companies for a payment of Rs 10 crore, the ED said in its statement.

It was claimed that the five companies are unrelated. Investigations show that the five shell companies were operated by M3M Group. The shell companies thereafter immediately sold the development rights of the same land to IREO Group for about Rs 400 crore. After receiving the amount of Rs 400 crore from IREO Group, the five shell companies transferred the said amounts immediately to M3M Group through multiple shell companies and layers, it said.

All the shell companies were owned and operated by M3M Group under the directions of its promoters Basant Bansal and Roop Kumar Bansal and his family members. In this way, IREO and M3M siphoned off about Rs 400 crore money belonging to investors/ customers and the proceeds of crime remained with M3M Group which was used by M3M for other investments or paying off liabilities. On the other hand, IREO Group did not make any efforts to develop the land and started to write off the investments every year, the statement said.

During the course of search action under section 17 of PMLA, 2002, the owners / controllers / promoters of the M3M Group, namely Basant Bansal, Roop Kumar Bansal, Pankaj Bansal and other key persons deliberately avoided investigations, the ED statement said.

During the search operation, 17 high-end luxury vehicles [Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Maybach etc.] having acquisition value of approx. Rs. 60 Crore, jewellery / bullion worth Rs 5.75 crore, cash of Rs 15 lakh and various incriminating documents, digital evidences and books of accounts are seized, the statement said. Further investigations are in progress.

Emails have been sent to both M3M and Ireo Group. This copy will be updated when we get a response from them.