ED arrests Mumbai builder Mahesh Ojha over Rs 500 crore fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 12 arrested the promoter of a Mumbai-based real estate company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for an alleged fraud of more than Rs 500 crore.

The central agency said in a press statement that Mahesh B Ojha, head of Karan Group Builders and Developer, has been sent to 10 days of ED custody.

"PMLA investigation revealed that the accused had invested a total of Rs 526 Crore across several real estate projects undertaken by multiple groups and individuals. Subsequently, this amount was siphoned off by showing it as payment to various persons and collecting cash and commission instead of bank entry," the ED statement added.

Further investigation is ongoing.