Economic Survey 2023: Capital expenditure on housing and urban affairs declined 32% in 2022-23

The capital expenditure on housing and urban affairs declined by 32.47 percent in 2022-23 on a yearly basis in the first eight months of the financial year 2022-2023, the Economic Survey 2023 said on January 31.

During the period 2022-2023, the capex spending on housing and urban affairs was Rs 11,000 crore (April-November 2022) as against Rs 17,000 crore in the same period last year. The Budgeted capex estimate for the entire 2022-2023 financial year was Rs 27,000 crore, the document added.

Overall, the Centre’s capital expenditure went up 63.4 percent between April and November 2022. The increased capex has become a growth driver of the economy, it noted.

