Economic Survey 2019: Smart Command and Control Centres worth Rs 2,927 crore set up in 16 cities

Observing that significant progress has been made with respect to implementation of Smart Cities Mission projects, the Economic Survey 2019 has said that Smart Command and Control Centres worth Rs 2,927 crore have been set up in 16 smart cities and smart roads worth Rs 835 crore completed in 23 cities.

Smart solar rooftops worth Rs 113 crore operationalised in 15 cities and smart water projects worth Rs 1,218 crore put to use in 24 cities, it says.

Public private partnership projects worth Rs 2,282 crore have been completed in 26 cities and works on vibrant public spaces worth Rs 277 crore have got over in 21 cities, it notes.

"The 100 cities under the Mission have proposed to execute 5,151 projects worth Rs 2.05 lakh crore in 5 years from their respective dates of selection," says the survey.

The survey says that work on Smart Command and Control Centres has started in 44 cities. This is worth Rs 4,170 crore. Work worth Rs 1,509 crore has been tendered in 11 cities.

Financial innovation is in-built in the design of the programme. The distribution of funding from Central and state government is Rs 93,552 crore (45 per cent) and funds from PPP are Rs 41,022 crore (21 per cent).

Smart Cities Mission (SCM) was launched in June 2015 for a five-year period with the objective of promoting cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality life to its citizens.

The strategic components of Smart Cities initiative are area-based development involving city improvement (retrofitting), city renewal (redevelopment) and city extension (Greenfield development) and a Pan-city development in which Smart Solutions are applied covering larger parts of the city.

Under the SCM, all 100 cities have incorporated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), City Level Advisory Forums (CLAFs) and appointed Project Management Consultants (PMCs).