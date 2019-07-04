App
Last Updated :

Economic Survey 2019: Legal battle fought by buyers against builders matter of concern for real estate sector

RERA notified in 30 states and union territories so far; 28 have set up regulatory authorities, the Survey noted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Economic Survey 2019 has acknowledged that the legal battle being fought by homebuyers against real estate developers for delay in possession of the housing units is one of the major concerns in the real estate sector.

'One of the important concerns in the real estate sector is the legal battle being fought by home buyers against the builders for delaying the housing projects,' it noted.

The RERA is one of the significant reforms implemented in the real estate sector. The core objective of this transformative legislation is to ensure regulation and promote real estate sector in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of homebuyers, it said.

It stated that rules under RERA has been notified by 30 States/UTs and 28 States/UTs have set up the Regulatory Authorities. North Eastern States (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim) are under process to notify the rules under RERA.

Though RERA was not applicable in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, the State has notified its own legislation named as The Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2018 on December 16, 2018.

RERA came into effect from May 1, 2017 and Maharashtra was the first state to implement it by setting up MahaRera. Midwifed by two governments—UPA II and the NDA II—between 2009 and the 2016, the legislation was necessitated by the growing misery of tens of thousands of harried homebuyers.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #economic survey 2019 #Homebuyers #Real Estate #RERA

