Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey 2019: Here's how much Modi govt has spent on smart cities

All 100 cities under Smart City Mission have incorporated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), City Level Advisory Forums (CLAFs) and appointed Project Management Consultants (PMCs)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
More than 5,000 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being implemented in 100 cities under the government's smart city mission, the Economic Survey said on Jan 31.

All 100 cities under Smart City Mission have incorporated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), City Level Advisory Forums (CLAFs) and appointed Project Management Consultants (PMCs).

“Since the launch of the mission, 5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crores are at various stages of implementation in the 100 cities,” it said.

As on November 14, 2019, 4,154 SCM projects worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore (72 percent of the total proposals) have been tendered, of which 3,359 projects worth Rs 1.05 lakh crores (51 per cent of total proposals) have been issued work orders, it said.

As many as 1,290 projects worth Rs 22,569 crores have been completed and are operational.

Smart command and control centres have been completed in 26 cities and the projects are worth Rs 4,135 crore. As many as 51 smart water works have been completed worth Rs 2,136 crore; 127 smart road projects worth Rs 1,784 crore have been completed and 39 smart solar projects worth Rs 204 crore have been completed under the Mission, it said.

As many as 44 vibrant public spaces projects worth Rs 761 crore have been completed and so have 82 public-private partnership projects worth Rs 3,704 crore, the pre-Budget survey said.

The Smart Cities Mission was launched on June 25, 2015. The first list of 20 cities announced on Jan 28, 2016. The fast tracklist of 13 cities was announced on May 24 2016. The second list of 27 cities was announced on September 20, 2016. The third list of 30 cities announced on June 23, 2017, and the final list was announced in January 2018.

Under the mission, the Centre allocates Rs 500 crore to each of the cities for implementing projects proposed by it. This amount is matched with a grant of the same amount by the respective state.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #economic survey 2020 #Real Estate #Smart Cities Mission

