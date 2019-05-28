App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Duville Estates investing Rs 500 crore on three housing projects in Pune

Duville Estates is a privately held company of DBC group, owned by Behram Dubash.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Mumbai-based Duville Estates has forayed into real estate business and is developing three housing projects in Pune with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Duville Estates is a privately held company of DBC group, owned by Behram Dubash. The group is engaged in many businesses including shipping. It has now entered real estate business to monetise land parcels bought at historical cost.

"We are developing three housing projects, comprising 1,150 units, in the first phase of this 31-acre township project 'Riverdale'. This is located on the banks of the Mula Mutha River in Kharadi, Pune," Duville Estates Director Tushad Dubash told PTI.

The first project 'Riverdale Heights', comprising 580 units, is expected to be delivered this year, he said, adding that about 80 percent of flats have already been sold.

related news

"We have launched two more projects Riverdale Residences and Riverdale Suites comprising 300 units and 270 units, respectively. Both these projects will be completed by 2021," Dubash said.

Asked about the investment, he said, "land we already own at a historical price, we will be spending about Rs 500 crore on construction of these three projects."

The investment is being funded through internal accruals, advances from customers and construction finance.

Duville Estates is selling flats in these three projects at around Rs 8,000 per sq ft. The prices are in the range of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 1.7 crore.

The township has got Gold Certificate from Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and all the three projects are registered with regulatory body RERA.

Out of 31 acres, the company has so far utilised around 9 acres and has scope to launch more projects in 12 acres with around 12-14 lakh sq ft saleable area.

Dubash said the company is in planning stage for future projects in this township.

On the overall housing market, he said the demand is picking up gradually.
First Published on May 28, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Business #India #Real Estate

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SpiceJet Posts 22% Jump in Fourth-quarter Profit, Sees Strong Year Ahe ...

Baku Streets Silent ahead of Europa League Final as Arsenal, Chelsea F ...

Big Blow to Mamata as 16 TMC MLAs Resign from Party Along With Mukul R ...

Ridley Scott is Writing and Directing a Third Alien Prequel, Details I ...

Before #JCBKiKhudai, This Is How JCB's Excavator Has Always Been a Par ...

DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters

Six Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Cancer

Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Freedom Fight ...

Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.