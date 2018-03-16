App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Mar 16, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Due process must for every govt project: Bombay HC

A bench of justices A S Oka and R I Chagla also said that anyone whose property is affected by projects such as Mumbai Metro is entitled to compensation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Metro | As per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) master plan, the mumbai metro will expand further. Currently, contsruction of metro lines between Dahisar (E) – D.N. Nagar, Colaba – BKC – SEEPZ, and Dahisar (E) – Andheri (E) is underway. Bidding to assign civil construction contractors is underway along these lines — D.N. Nagar – Mankhurd, Bhakti Park (Wadala) – Ghatkopar – Thane – Kasarvadavali, Thane – Bhiwandi – Kalyan. (Image courtesy: MMRD website)
Mumbai Metro | As per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) master plan, the mumbai metro will expand further. Currently, contsruction of metro lines between Dahisar (E) – D.N. Nagar, Colaba – BKC – SEEPZ, and Dahisar (E) – Andheri (E) is underway. Bidding to assign civil construction contractors is underway along these lines — D.N. Nagar – Mankhurd, Bhakti Park (Wadala) – Ghatkopar – Thane – Kasarvadavali, Thane – Bhiwandi – Kalyan. (Image courtesy: MMRD website)

The Bombay High Court said that authorities are bound to follow due process of law even in the case of projects such as Metro if they affect citizens.

A bench of justices A S Oka and R I Chagla also said that anyone whose property is affected by projects such as Mumbai Metro is entitled to compensation.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by two residential societies from the city.

The petitioners said that the MMRDA, a state agency which is executing the Mumbai Metro project, has proposed realignment of the Metro II B line between D N Nagar and Mankhurd.

related news

The new route passes through the two buildings, they said.

In March 2017, the MMRDA granted them No Objection Certificate for carrying out repair and redevelopment of the two buildings that house over 40 families, the petitioners said.

While the repair work is still on, the NOC expires on March 31. So they approached the MMRDA seeking an extension.

The MMRDA, however, informed them of the proposed realignment, and said the NOC will have to be reviewed as the buildings would come in way of a Metro line, they said.

This stand was illegal as only a year ago the MMRDA had permitted them to repair the buildings which were dilapidated and could prove dangerous for residents, the petitioners said.

"The MMRDA can't change its mind on a whim while our redevelopment work is on," the petitioners said.

The realignment should have been approved by the Union Government, they said.

MMRDA counsel G W Mattos said the agency had written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, asking it to provide alternative accommodation to those affected by the Metro work.

The bench, however, asked whether the MMRDA had followed due process in proposing the realignment.

"Are you cutting through any part of this property or not? And if yes, then have you followed due process? After giving an NOC, can you change your mind a year later without even having followed due process?" the judges asked.

"If a resident is affected in any way by a project such as the Metro, then he or she will have to be compensated," the bench said.

It directed the MMRDA to decide on petitioners plea for review of the NOC within a week.

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #metro #MMRDA

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC