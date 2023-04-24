 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dubai plot of sand sells for $34 Million in luxury island record

Bloomberg
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

It’s a bunch of sand on an artificial island in Dubai, and it just sold on April 19 for 125 million dirhams ($34 million), setting a record in a market that continues to benefit from an influx of foreign wealth.

Dubai skyline (Representative Image)

This isn’t a spectacular mansion. It’s not a luxury penthouse or a designer apartment.

The 24,500-square-foot empty parcel is on the sought-after Jumeirah Bay Island, a seahorse-shaped piece of land accessible by bridge from the Dubai mainland. That works out to more than 5,000 dirhams per square foot, which the brokerage on the deal, Knight Frank, identified as a new high.

“It’s 125 million for sand,” says Andrew Cummings, head of prime residential at Knight Frank in Dubai. “Everything that’s been making the press has predominantly been spectacular villas, it’s been incredible penthouses and all this stuff. But this is just a massive record breaker for a land plot.”