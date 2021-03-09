Draw for DDA Housing Scheme 2021 to take place on March 10

A total number of 22,752 applications were received for 253 HIG, 757 MIG, 52 LIG and 291 EWS/Janta flats located in Dwarka, Jasola, and Vasant Kunj, among others.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has said the draw for allotment of housing units under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 would be conducted on March 10, and for the first time the entire process of the scheme from application, payment, issue of demand letters to successful applicants, cancellation and refund of money would all be done online.

Applicants have to visit DDA office only once, the authority said.

The scheme, which was opened between January 2, 2021, and February 16, 2021, has received a good response despite the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA said in a statement.

A total number of 22,752 applications were received for 253 HIG, 757 MIG, 52 LIG and 291 EWS/Janta flats located in Dwarka, Jasola, and Vasant Kunj, among others.

The draw will be conducted based on Random Number Generation Technique by a software. Efficacy/robustness of the software has been verified/tested many times by various government agencies. It will be held under the supervision of a panel of three independent observers headed by a retired High Court judge. The other two members are senior/technical experts of the government, the DDA said.

The general public can view the live telecast of the draw on 10.03.2021 from 11.00 am onwards on personal computers/mobile through live streaming. The URL of live streaming is https://dda.webcast.ml.

The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.

The scheme was linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

The scheme was launched online through the newly developed AWAAS software of the DDA.

With the new AWAAS software, applicants were able to complete all the formalities for the application, payment, and possession online and visit the DDA only for the process of execution of conveyance deed.

The cost of the unit is to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter. This will be issued online, the brochure said.

The digitally signed possession letter will be issued online and the allottee will have to upload self-attested copies of the requisite documents.

After issuance of the possession letter, the allottee can reserve a date for physical possession through online mode only, it said, adding even the date of execution of conveyance deed will be reserved by the allottee through the online mode.

Since a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer, or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories. These included 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS). The Authority had received around 45,000 applications for the units.