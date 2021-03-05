Draw for DDA Housing Scheme 2021 to be conducted on March 10

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced on March 5 that the draw for allotment of housing units under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 will be conducted on March 10.

"Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on 10.03.2021 at 11.00 A.M. onwards. The draw of allotment of flats will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of DDA," DDA said in a statement.

The general public can view the live telecast of the draw on March 10 from 11.00 AM onwards on PCs/mobile having internet facility through live streaming. The URL of live streaming is https://dda.webcast.ml.

The DDA received over 30,000 applications until February 16 for the housing scheme 2021 that was announced in January.

The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.

Under the scheme, a total of 215 HIG flats are located near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro station and 15 in Vasant Kunj.

In the 3-BHK category of HIG, 215 flats were on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to 2.14 crore. Thirteen flats were on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore.

As many as 352 MIG flats on offer were located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and 4 in Vasant Kunj.

As many as 276 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri, among others were on sale.

The scheme is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

The scheme was launched online through the newly-developed AWAAS software of the DDA.

With the new AWAAS software, applicants were able to complete all the formalities for the application, payment, and possession online and visit the DDA only for the process of execution of conveyance deed.

The cost of the unit is to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter. This will be issued online, the brochure said.

The digitally signed possession letter will be issued online and the allottee will have to upload self-attested copies of the requisite documents.

After issuance of the possession letter, the allottee can reserve a date for physical possession through online mode only, it said, adding even the date of execution of conveyance deed will be reserved by the allottee through the online mode.

Since a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer, or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories. These included 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS). The Authority had received around 45,000 applications for the units.