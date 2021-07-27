Draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041: Can Delhi emulate the global concept of 24x7 city?

Representative Image

The recently released Draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 seeks to lay down a strategic framework for the development of Delhi over a 20-year time period. Given that the city, which remains the focal point of the broader Delhi-NCR urban agglomeration, is likely to see its population expand to 29.1 million by 2041 from 20.6 million at present (assuming a medium growth scenario), a holistic plan which focuses on the key long term developmental priorities was the need of the hour.

The MPD has, thus, been prepared with a lot of thought going into the physical needs and governance structures that can transform Delhi into a vibrant, inclusive, people-friendly and prosperous city.

The document is massive in its vision and scope and covers a number of areas, including economic, physical and social infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and mobility management.

Among the several commendable focus areas, a key feature of the plan is to promote Delhi’s Night-Time Economy, thereby essentially visualising the city as a 24x7 city with a thriving local economy. In the next few sections, we will look at the rationale behind this move, global examples of such initiatives and how the plan seeks to implement this vision.

24x7 City with wide-ranging benefits

The concept of a 24x7 city is a popular one across the world. Global cities such as London, New York, Amsterdam and Melbourne have thriving night-time economies, which contribute significantly to the local economies, creates thousands of jobs and promotes the city’s rich cultural heritage. The objectives of the MPD are largely similar, given Delhi’s varied cultural attractions and eclectic mix of prominent shopping destinations, traditional and modern eateries and historical monuments.

In fact, the MPD clearly states that “Nodes, precincts or circuits shall be identified for continuing work, cultural activity and entertainment at night to attract tourists and locals” in order to ensure optimum utilisation of public spaces and drive the growth of the local economy.

If implemented well, the policy impetus can provide a major boost to the city’s real estate sector as well, in particular the retail and hospitality industries. Prominent high streets, shopping malls, hotels, F&B outlets, pubs and bars in key circuits are likely to be the prime beneficiaries. The local authorities will gain higher tax revenues, thereby ensuring higher investment in social services and infrastructure, including policing, health and public transport. Numerous jobs are likely to be created and the identities of specific localities in the city with vibrant night circuits are likely to be strengthened.

Global and Domestic initiatives

Delhi can look at many distinguished examples globally as far as the creation of a 24x7 city goes. London is probably one of the best examples in this regard. According to industry estimates, the night-time economy in London had a direct economic impact of over 26 billion pounds in 2017, employing around 1.6 million people. Sectors such as retail, hospitality, logistics, entertainment, professional and financial services are direct beneficiaries of the surge in night-time activities.

The Greater London Authority is well attuned to the long-term benefits and has conducted studies on the broader impact of night circuits on the economy, employment and the need to scale up public services. A Night Czar was appointed for the first time in 2016 to oversee the growth of London’s night economy.

In the APAC region, the Australian city of Melbourne is well-known for its vibrant nightlife and cultural attractions. The annual turnover was around $3.5 billion in 2018, with food and entertainment the key sectors driving revenue growth. The city has recently formed a Night-Time Economy Advisory Committee to lead the recovery and growth of night-time activities following the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Within India, Mumbai and Bengaluru are the other two large cities that are keen to grow their night-time economies. For instance, Mumbai’s ‘24x7’ policy aims to allow shopping malls, eateries and commercial complexes to operate throughout the night.

A governing body similar to London’s Night-Time Commission has also been suggested to ensure inter-departmental coordination and implementation of policies.

Scope of the policy framework discussed in the draft master plan

- The plan signals streets or areas such as cultural precincts, areas with a concentration of heritage assets, areas in the Central Business District that already have a vibrant nightlife as priority nodes of Nightlife Circuits (NCs).

- Local bodies, Tourism Department and other concerned agencies to identify NCs and permit extended timing for hotels, restaurants, socio-cultural activities, entertainment, sports facilities, retail stores to function in the night as per stipulations in these identified NCs

- Concerned agencies shall work in coordination in identified NCs to facilitate adequate illumination, security and easy access by public transport. Special metro lines and bus routes may be permitted to operate at low frequency during nighttime.

- All new constructions/redevelopments along identified NCs shall be incentivised to create active frontages.

- Concerned agencies to collaborate with artists’ collectives, cultural groups, resident’s groups, youth groups, market and vendors associations and weekly markets to organise seasonal or cultural festivals, themed night walks to promote NCs

Challenges and Way Forward

Despite its economic benefits, the plan will have various implementation challenges which will have to be tackled by a coordinated plan between various agencies.

Several aspects including safety, connectivity and transportation, acceptance by the local population and above all project viability will need attention from multiple authorities to ensure its success.

The project which gets started as an experiment will be successful only with more and more people experiencing and embracing this idea. And that in turn can be ensured only when issues concerning safety and connectivity are well taken care of in order to make them become a part of the new concept.

Higher safety will have to be a key focus area to instil confidence in the public, with special attention towards women’s safety. Adequate measures like surveillance cameras in several areas with active helplines should be in place to implement such a plan.

For this initiative to be successful in the long-term in multiple identified nodes, sizeable investments will have to be incurred in running public transport during the night as well as strict traffic management. Security personnel will have to be deployed during such times in all public transport (e.g. metro/shuttle service) to ensure safety.

Investments will also be incurred for improvements in public spaces and for renovations and upkeep of historical monuments to make them suitable to hold any cultural festivals or music/entertainment events. The viability of this plan will be of utmost importance in its implementation.

Comparison between the associated costs versus benefits of such an initiative along with understanding a break-even time horizon will be key factors to observe. In order to create social cohesion, engagement with local communities in residential catchments close to the nightlife circuits is also desirable because of the possibility of disturbances and complaints.

Creative thinking to attract a mixed age group of the younger and slightly older population will also be desirable, especially to avoid any kind of hooliganism.

A pilot project for such an initiative can be tested during the festival period in selected pockets of Connaught Place (like Rajiv Chowk) and the walled city region to understand its efficacy as well as acceptance by the local population.

To start with, the plan can also be rolled out for a limited duration during the weekends in the selected areas. However, the success of this initiative in the long term depends on vibrant night-time economies in multiple parts of the city to leverage on the investments incurred and boost revenue. Night-time economy can make the city an engine for growth running at maximum capacity, provided it is implemented well.