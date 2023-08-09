Dosti Realty signs Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador for Greater Thane project

Dosti Realty had recently announced its foray into the Pune real estate market and has a portfolio of delivering 129 properties having over 11.70 million sqft.

Real-estate developer Dosti Realty, which is active in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, said on August 9 that it has signed Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador for a project named Dosti Greater Thane in MMR.

The company is constructing a new phase in the project, spread across 20.61 lakh sq ft. It is expected to have 1 and 2 BHK apartments in the Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 55.49 lakh range. The project will have 5,020 units and the completion will be in phases, between 2027 and 2028.

"The partnership with Anil Kapoor reflects the excellence and reputation that Dosti Realty has developed over the years," said Deepak Goradia, Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty.

"The project location offers unbeatable connectivity as it is less than 10 minutes from Thane. The actor’s reputation aligns seamlessly with the long illustrious history of Dosti Realty. As a company, we continuously seek opportunities to collaborate with people who share our brand's values and exemplify our vision for excellence," said Anuj Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty.

"As an artist, I have always believed in embracing roles that connect with people on a profound level. Becoming the brand ambassador for Dosti Greater, Thane, is a natural extension of this ethos. Dosti Realty's commitment to crafting homes that elevate lifestyles resonates deeply with me. Just as I strive to deliver memorable performances, Dosti Realty strives to create living spaces that leave an indelible mark on residents' lives," said actor Anil Kapoor.

Dosti Realty had recently announced its foray into the Pune real-estate market and has a portfolio of 129 properties, with over 11.70 million sq ft. Further, the trend of signing Bollywood actors as brand ambassadors is not new.

In a similar collaboration on July 13, Pune-based Gera Developments, which has been constructing homes in Pune for the last 50 years, had said that it has signed Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on as its brand ambassador.