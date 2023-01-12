 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Don’t want Chandigarh to be another Bengaluru, warns Supreme Court in order banning apartmentalization

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 12, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

The apex court recommends that that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) must be made mandatory for urban development.

The Supreme Court has observed that Bengaluru, which was once considered to be among India’s best cities, was now struggling on account of unsystematic and thoughtless construction.

The city is having to deal with heavy floods and waterlogging, shortage of potable water, nightmarish traffic jams, poor garbage disposal and rapidly shrinking water bodies, the apex court said.

A division bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and BV Nagarathna said on January 10 that “the warning flagged by the city of Bengaluru needs to be given due attention by the legislature, executive and the policymakers.  It is high time that before permitting urban development, EIA (environmental impact assessment) of such development needs to be done.”

“Before we part with this judgement,” Justice Gavai wrote in the ruling, “we observe that it is high time that the legislature, executive, and the policymakers at the centre and state levels take note of the damage to the environment on account of haphazard development and take a call to take necessary measures to ensure that the development does not damage the environment.”

The apex court made these observations while hearing a plea by residents of the northern part of Chandigarh who are resisting the administration’s practice of converting single residential units into apartments.

The residents said in their plea that the practice prevalent in Chandigarh city of converting single residential units into apartments had irrevocably altered the character of the first planned city of India, and overburdened the existing infrastructure and facilities.