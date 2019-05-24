Does ‘quasi-nationalisation’ of realty pass muster? Not really

Sudip Mullick

The Supreme Court has taken note of the latest string of defaults by real estate companies and their failure to honour commitments to homebuyers and other stakeholders. As a possible solution, it weighed the option of roping in a government agency to finish the stalled housing projects.

In both the cases involving the Amrapali Group and Unitech currently before the court, it looks like the builders lacked necessary resources to do the job. That is precisely what made the Supreme Court wonder if the entire construction process as well as the management may suitably be taken over and handed over to an agency as chosen by the Union government so that finished units can be delivered to homebuyers.

Such steps were taken after giving the defaulting developers a fair chance to come out with a concrete plan.

This approach cannot be seen as a step towards quasi-nationalisation of India’s realty sector. The search for a better and reliable option and a quick resolution to the prickly issue prompted the court to seek assistance of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), Noida and Greater Noida authorities to wrap up the projects.

The intention is not merely to generate profit, but grant relief to the homebuyers, who are mostly individuals without deep pockets. Even in some cases, they may have borrowed money or put in their entire lifetime savings just to have a roof over their head.

It is likely that any appointment of such government agencies as contractors would possibly be where they would work on cost plus overhead or small profit model where money comes in from a multitude of sources, namely (i) funds pending with allottees (ii) tapping project potential (iii government schemes (iv) assets of the truant/failed developer and (v) government grants.

They may not be in a position to take over liabilities of the troubled developer. A takeover of business would entail acquiring assets and liabilities, too.

Dealing with the liabilities of the debt-laden developer means fulfilling all its obligations, including paying compensation for delay and handling consequences of termination by allottees for any delay.

In my view, the highest court is trying to find a solution to the vexed issue. It is neither attempting to regulate the real estate sector nor going into the business of legislating.

The Supreme Court is merely trying to act in a manner which is in conformity with the law, that is the Real Estate (Development and Regulation) Act, 2016, which deals in the power of the Authority (as defined in the Act).

Section 7, in conjunction with Section 8 of the Act, grants power to the Authority to take steps in cases where the project is stuck because of lapse of registration or revocation.

It’s fair to say the court’s actions are in line with the act. However, the same is limited only to the Authority’s decision.

(The author is a partner at Khaitan & Co. Views expressed are personal.)