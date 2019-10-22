DMRC takes over operations of Gurugram's Rapid Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram, sources told Moneycontrol.

The transfer of Rapid Metro's operations and maintenance to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) began last month following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The High Court had last month disposed of two petitions filed by the Haryana government, challenging a termination notice served to it in July by the Rapid Metro.

The 11.6 km long Gurugram metro was developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL).

With the takeover of operations of Rapid Metro, the total operational Metro network in Delhi and NCR has now become 389 km with 285 stations, which includes the NOIDA-Greater NOIDA corridor.

The names of the stations covered by the Rapid Metro system are Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 53-54, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity, Vodafone Velvedere Towers.