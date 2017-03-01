DMRC flags off Magenta Line — a metro service that cuts down Noida-Gurgaon travel time

The Kalkaji Mandir – Janakpuri West Magenta corridor of the Delhi Metro that will cut travel travel time between Noida and Gurugram by at least 30 minutes, was flagged off for passenger services on Monday by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Delhi Metro now has a network of 277 kilometres. By December this year, it will reach the 380 kilometre mark," Puri said at the event where DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh and other senior dignitaries were present.

The 24.82-kilometre-long corridor is the longest stretch opened as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 so far. It consists of 16 stations and will provide Metro connectivity to the national capital’s arterial Outer Ring Road. The corridor will also connect the airport’s domestic terminal with Metro services for the first time. Passenger services on this section will commence from 6 am Tuesday morning.

"I congratulate the Delhi Metro’s engineers and the people of Delhi for the opening of this line. This line will bring more comfort for the people and will improve the traffic situation,” Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said.

The main features of this corridor are:

Total length of Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden corridor: 37.46 km

Section opened so far: Botanical Garden – Kalkaji Mandir: 12.64 kms

Section opened now: Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir: 24.82 km (Underground: 21.9 km, Elevated: 2.9 km)

Stations: 16 — 14 underground, 2 elevated

Names of stations: Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar Cantonment, Terminal 1 – IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave.

Colour Code: Magenta

Depot: Kalindi Kunj

Interchange Stations: Janakpuri West (With the Dwarka – NOIDA/ Vaishali Blue Line) and Hauz Khas (With the Samaypur Badli – HUDA City Centre Yellow Line).

Total Phase 3 corridor (including extensions to NCR): 159 km

Section opened so far: 87 km, including Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir

Sections yet to be opened: 72 km

Total network length now: 277 km, including Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir

Total interchange stations now: 19, including Sikanderpur with Rapid Metro

