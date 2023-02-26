 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF says no plans to launch REIT public offer in next 12 months

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

DCCDL has rent-yielding office and retail properties of around 40 million square feet with an annual rental income of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Real estate major DLF has no plans to launch public offer of REIT in the next one year to monetise its rent-yielding commercial properties, its CEO Ashok Tyagi said.

DLF holds bulk of its rental assets (offices and shopping malls) through joint venture firm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL).

DLF holds 66.67 per cent stake in DCCDL, while Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has 33.33 per cent shareholding.

In the last two years, DCCDL has completed all homework to be ready to list its Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on stock exchanges by launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO).