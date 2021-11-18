DLF Limited selected again for Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

DLF Limited has once again been selected to be a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, the company said in a statement.

It is the only real estate company from India to be included in this index and joins a distinguished league of 15 companies from India which have been recognized for their ESG initiatives and practices.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is the world’s leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered for inclusion in the list.

This is the 2nd consecutive year that DLF Limited is included in the index.

“We are encouraged by the continued recognitions for our ESG initiatives. The inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second time is a testament of our efforts. We remain committed to making a difference on issues that matter to our customers and shareholders in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas," said Ashok Kumar Tyagi, Whole time Director & CEO DLF Limited.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, said, “We congratulate DLF Limited for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for DJSI Emerging Markets indices. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency.”