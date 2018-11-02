App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF enters into non-binding term sheet with Hines to develop 12-acre plot in Gurugram

In February, DLF had bought the land for nearly Rs 1,500 crore in an e-auction conducted by HSIIDC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

DLF’s wholly owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers Limited has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Hines to develop an 11.76-acre plot in Gurugram, sources said.

In February, DLF had bought the land for nearly Rs 1,500 crore in an e-auction conducted by HSIIDC.

The subsidiary will hold a majority stake of 51 percent and the rest will be owned by Hines, the developer said in a regulatory filing.

The plot is located in Udyog Vihar which is in the vicinity of Cybercity and has a development potential of 2.5 million sq ft. The development will be on the lines of Horizon Centre – comprising of a mixture of retail and commercial, sources said.

The company has not disclosed any financial details of the alliance with Hines.

In February this year, DLF bought 11.76 acre land in Gurugram for nearly Rs 1,500 crore in an e-auction conducted by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). DLF had emerged the highest bidder of the land at the auction.

Last year, DLF formed a joint venture with GIC after its promoters sold the stake in the rental arm DCCDL to Singapore's investment firm for Rs 9,000 crore.

DLF has a 66.66 percent stake in the JV, while GIC has the rest in DCCDL, which owns the bulk of the commercial assets of the realty group.

This will be the second project that DLF would develop in a joint venture with Hines.

 
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:26 pm

tags #DLF #Hines #Real Estate

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.