DLF debuts on Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 in emerging markets category

Real estate major DLF Limited has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the emerging markets category.

It is perhaps the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index.

It joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for corporate sustainability, the company said in a statement.

The company achieved a 93 percentile overall score in governance, environment and social dimension. It scored 100 percentiles in various criteria including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration.

DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real estate companies across the US, the UK, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong as per corporate sustainability standards in 2020.

DLF received a sustainability score and qualified to be an index constituent in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index in the second year of its participation. It competed with over 250 real estate companies worldwide to achieve this feat.

In its 2020 edition, DJSI Emerging Markets Index recognised 100 companies across industries in emerging markets like China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia, amongst others besides India, as emerging-market sustainability leaders.

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

“DLF Limited is proud to be the only Indian real estate company to be listed on the renowned indices of DJSI. As a leading real estate company, sustainability is integral to our business. With dynamically evolving environmental and social landscape, sustainability is the only way forward for us,” said Rajiv Singh, Chairman, DLF.

“Based on innovation and backed by sound governance, we are making dedicated efforts to promote resource efficiency, a low carbon economy and local socio-economic development. We are able to actualise our commitment to sustainability through enduring collaborations with our peers, partners, customers and communities,” he said.

“We congratulate DLF Limited for being included in the DJSI Emerging Markets. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in the real estate industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets DLF apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.