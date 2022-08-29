DLF Cybercity receives USGBC's LEED City and Community certification from US Green Building Council

Real estate major DLF Limited said on August 29 that DLF Cybercity in Gurugram has received the US Green Building Council’s certification of LEED Platinum for Cities and Communities verified by Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI).

With this award, DLF Cybercity, Gurugram becomes the first developer-owned community in the world to receive this certification under LEED Cities and Communities Rating System, it said in a statement.

DLF Cybercity is spread across more than 100 acres and is home to several Fortune 500 and leading Indian companies.

The entire Cybercity operates on an integrated model of sustainability, incorporating numerous green initiatives such as zero water discharge, rainwater harvesting, e-waste segregation, gas-based electricity, EV charging stations, and solar energy, it said.

In addition, it has excellent last-mile connectivity, with Rapid Metro linking all the offices within Cybercity. All buildings in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram are equipped with MERV-14 Air Filters, which have significantly improved the indoor air quality, resulting in a better quality of life and workplace wellness.

“The platinum certification of “LEED for Cities & Communities Existing rating system” recognises DLF Cybercity, Gurugram’s commendable efforts to meet its commitments towards urban sustainability. During the evaluation process, we deep-dived into each of their initiatives and programs and were more than pleased to see the impact and progress of their efforts. DLF has always championed the cause of urban sustainability. The certification now puts DLF Cybercity, Gurugram on the global leader board as one of the most sustainable business districts in the world,” said Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Middle East, GBCI.

“DLF has always been at the forefront of sustainability and wellness and continues to develop Gen-next sustainable workplaces in India. The LEED Platinum for Cities and Communities certification is a recognition of our initiatives and endeavours on a global platform. It also validates DLF’s ability to build world-class sustainable assets, vibrant communities, and a healthy business ecosystem. It is a proud moment for India, Haryana, and Gurugram and all of us at DLF,” said Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF Rental Business.

The LEED Cities and Communities certification not only talks about sustainable buildings but also about the associated infrastructure like energy, water, waste management, transportation, safety and security, quality of life and wellness (including air purification), and innovative ideas that make the entire city/ district sustainable.

LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership that signifies reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources, reducing operating costs, prioritizing sustainable practices, and creating a healthier environment.