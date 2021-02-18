DLF Cyber City Developers completes acquisition of 51.8% stake in Fairleaf Real Estate for Rs 779.40 crore

DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (DCCDL), the rental arm of DLF group, has completed acquisition of 51.8 percent stake in Fairleaf Real Estate Private Limited for Rs 779.40 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on February 18.

“We would now like to inform that DCCDL has completed the acquisition of this 51.8 percent stake at a consideration of Rs 779.40 crore and consequently Fairleaf has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCCDL with effect from today i.e. 18th February 2021,” the company said.

The company had in December 2020 said that it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with funds managed by Hines (Hines) for acquisition of their stake in Fairleaf Real Estate Private Limited (Fairleaf), which owns and operates One Horizon Centre.

It had in December 2020 also informed the exchanges about the execution of a Securities Purchase Agreement by DLF Cyber City Developers Limited ("DCCDL"), a material subsidiary of DLF Limited, to acquire 51.8 percent stake of Fairleaf Real Estate Private Limited ("Fairleaf"), at a purchase consideration for Rs 780 crore (approximately), subject to customary closing adjustments in relation to One Horizon Centre, which is a part of the larger mixed use development located in DLF 5, Gurugram.

The property has a leasable area of 8,13,000 square feet (approximately) and offers high end Grade A office spaces along with complimentary retail space.

“We are delighted to acquire complete ownership of this marquee asset. This acquisition adds another trophy asset to our strong rental platform. We believe that this acquisition will be a highly value accretive for us and will add approximately Rs 150- Rs 160 crore of rental revenues annually. Post completion of this acquisition, the DCCDL platform will have approximately 34 million square feet of operational rental portfolio,” Sriram Khattar, MD-Rental Business, DLF had said in a statement then.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), the joint venture firm of DLF and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, had entered into a securities purchase agreement with funds managed by Hines for acquisition of their stake in Fairleaf Real Estate, which owns and operates 'One Horizon Center'.

In December 2017, DLF entered into this joint venture with GIC when DLF promoters sold their entire 40 percent stake in DCCDL for nearly Rs 12,000 crore. This deal included sale of 33.34 percent stake in the DCCDL to GIC for aboutRs 9,000 crore and buyback of remaining shares worth about Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL.

DLF holds 66.66 percent stake in DCCDL while GIC has the rest.