DLF chairman Rajiv Singh richest realtor in the country; M P Lodha at 2nd spot: Hurun Rich List

Real estate major DLF's chairman Rajiv Singh is the richest real estate entrepreneur with a wealth of Rs 61,220 crore, followed by Macrotech Developers' M P Lodha and family who slipped to the second position with a wealth of Rs 52,970 crore, according to the fifth edition of GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List released on April 6.

DLF's Rajiv Singh has been ranked first with 68 per cent increase in his wealth in the last one year, the report said.

The report also noted that the average wealth in the Rich List 2021 has increased by 30%, to Rs 4,537 crore. The combined wealth of the entrepreneurs on the list grew by 30% compared to 2020 and 81 of them increased wealth, including 13 new additions.

The GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 is a snapshot of wealth as of 31 December 2021. This is a supplementary list to the Hurun India Rich List 2021. The GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2021, ranked 100 individuals from 71 companies and 14 cities.

As much as 81 per cent of the list saw their wealth increase, of which 13 were new faces. Around 13 per cent saw their wealth decrease, and there were 13 drop-offs. The average age was 61. The combined wealth of the entrepreneurs on the list grew by 30 per cent at Rs 4,53,700 crore ($60 billion), the report noted.

The cumulative wealth of entrants from Delhi in the list registered a 64% increase in 2021 as compared to 2020. The top 10 wealthy individuals hold a share of nearly 91% in the state’s total wealth figure.

With a wealth of Rs 61,220 crore, Rajiv Singh, 62 of DLF, overtook Mangal Prabhat Lodha to become the wealthiest Indian real estate entrepreneur. Established in 1946 as Delhi Land & Finance (DLF Limited) is the largest listed real estate company in India, with properties in 15 states and 24 cities. DLF plans to invest INR 5,000 crore in commercial real estate projects in Chennai by 2026, the second-largest market for the company after Gurugram.

With a wealth of Rs 52,970 crore, Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family, 66 of Macrotech Developers, ranks second in the GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Mumbai, Macrotech Developers raised Rs 2,500 crore through IPO. Supported by the stamp duty waiver in Maharashtra, Macrotech Developers reported the best quarterly performance in the last 12 quarters, with pre-sales up 40% compared to the previous year. Macrotech Developers achieved sales bookings of around INR 1,900 crore for the properties in London during the quarter ended December 2021.

With Rs 26,290 crore, Chandru Raheja & family, 81, of K Raheja Corp retained the third spot in the GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021. K Raheja Corp has over 20 million square feet of office space, making it the second-largest commercial developer in the country. In December 2021, in response to Covid-19 and preparing the spaces for safe re-entry, K Raheja Corp became the first developer in the country to adopt the Arc Re-Entry tool for its commercial office tower.

With a wealth of Rs 23,620 crore, Jitendra Virwani, 56, of Embassy Office Parks, ranks fourth on the list. The Embassy has developed over 55 million square feet of commercial, residential, industrial & warehousing, retail and hospitality spaces in India and overseas. Embassy receives Green Loan Certification for Rs 730 crore Debt from Climate Bonds Initiative, thereby enhancing Embassy REIT's cumulative sustainable finance portfolio to over Rs 2,170 crore.

With a 44% increase in wealth to Rs 22,780 crore, Vikas Oberoi, 52 of Oberoi Realty, is ranked fifth on the list. Oberoi Realty focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail and hospitality, completed 42 projects across Mumbai. Oberoi Realty reported an 80% increase in net profit for the nine-month ended December 2021. Oberoi Realty acquired a 4.2-acre land parcel in Mumbai’s central suburb Bhandup for Rs 115 crore.

With a wealth of Rs 22,250 crore Niranjan Hiranandani, 72, Hiranandani Communities ranked sixth on the list. Niranjan Hiranandani-led group has around 2,000 acres of land bank across cities for the development. Hiranandani brothers divide joint realty projects in the MMR region, and as part of the settlement, Niranjan Hiranandani will own a 250-acre township in Powai.

Basant Bansal & family, of M3M India, ranks seventh on the list. In 2022, M3M India signed an agreement with PVR to set up an eight-screen multiplex at M3M’s recently developed luxury retail project in Gurugram. M3M India brought the first iconic Trump Towers to North India. The Group has completed more than 20 million square feet of commercial and residential projects across Gurugram.

Raja Bagmane, 62, of Bagmane Developers, ranks eighth on the list. Founded in 1996, Bagmane Group has 17 million square feet of operational development size and 8.2 million square feet under development. Bagmane is a leading developer of office spaces in southern India. Raja Bagmane is the nephew of former chief minister SM Krishna.

With a wealth of Rs 15,000 crore, G Amarender Reddy & family, founder and chairman of GAR corporation, debuted ninth on the list. The company currently owns 10 million square feet office parks in Hyderabad and commenced the construction of another 8 million square feet of office space and has a potential of an additional 20 million square feet on its land banks.

With a wealth of Rs 11,400 crore Subhash Runwal & family, 78, of Runwal Developers, moved down two spots to the tenth rank. Subhash Runwal founded Runwal Group in 1978 and has delivered over 51 residential projects. Runwal Group has ventured into the redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings and slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai with an investment outlay of more than Rs 1,000 crore, the report said.

"After lying low for the last few years, the Indian real estate sector is all set to become one of the biggest growth engines in India. Extraordinary world events such as COVID-19, Ukraine War coupled with inflation increased the attractiveness for investing in real estate, resulting in overall positive performance of the sector."

" The real estate stocks are primarily driven by a recovery in real estate demand on the back of low-interest rates and government incentives,” said Hurun India MD and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

Bobby Joseph, Leader, LWT, India & Subcon (GROHE & American Standard) said, “While the economy reeled under the pressure of the pandemic, the real estate sector has been one of its key energizers. It has secured its spot as a key economic driver while globally shifting the spotlight on India as a hot real estate market.There is an increased propensity among the FIRE (Financially Independent Retire Early) generation to invest in the realtor market cascading unparalleled growth opportunities for the industry. By 2030, India will require more than 25 million new affordable housing units and developers are persevering in their efforts which is reflected in the 30% increase in average wealth according to the GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2021.”





