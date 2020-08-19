172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|dlf-and-hines-jv-secures-rs-2600-crore-construction-loan-for-its-gurugram-project-5729251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF and Hines JV secures Rs 2,600 crore construction loan for its Gurugram project

Spread across 11.76 acres the project is scheduled to be completed in 2023-24

Moneycontrol News
Hines and DLF formed the joint venture in March last year to develop an office project in Gurugram
Hines and DLF formed the joint venture in March last year to develop an office project in Gurugram
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The second joint venture between Hines and DLF has secured a construction loan of Rs 2,600 crore from HDFC.

Hines, an international real estate firm, and DLF formed the joint venture in March last year to develop an office project in Phase-V, Udyog Vihar, NH-48, Gurugram.

Spread across 11.76 acres of commercial land parcel purchased through an auction process conducted by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), the project will be developed in two phases - 2.55 mm sq. ft will be developed in phase I, while the rest will be developed in phase II.

Close

The construction will commence soon, and buildings will go live starting 2023, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

“This is a significant development and will augur well for the real estate industry and corporate tenants in India. Having worked as a financial partner with Hines and DLF for One Horizon Center, we are delighted to grow our partnership to set new standards for commercial buildings in India,” said Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC.

Ashok Tyagi, group CFO, DLF, said, “Implementing international best practices in the Indian conditions has been the hallmark of our partnership with Hines. After a successful collaboration in the past, we are now looking forward to take the relationship forward with the new development.”

“We have been working together with DLF for the past ten years to create landmark developments. We are now taking this partnership to the next level by joining hands to develop future-proof office project incorporating Hines’ latest knowledge from around the world, including intensive involvement of our Conceptual Construction Group and Office of Innovations. This project will be the address of choice in future,” said Amit Diwan, managing director and country head for Hines India.

The project is being designed by award-wining design architect Pelli Clarke Pelli, whom Hines has roped in for the first time in Delhi-NCR for this project.

Hines is a global real estate investment firm with a presence in 205 cities across 24 countries. It entered India in 2006 and has so far invested $400 million equity for development of six projects, of which two are already completed.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #Business #DLF #HDFC #India #Real Estate #stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.