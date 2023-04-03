 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kandoi Fabrics directors buy four apartments in Mumbai for Rs 217 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

The four properties are spread across 18,572 sq. ft. of net area. Each unit has a size of 4,643 sq. ft.

There has been a flurry of property deals, both in Mumbai and Delhi, following a Budget announcement on February 1. Representational photo

In yet another large deal in Mumbai, two directors of Kandoi Fabrics, manufacturer and exporter of packaging fabrics and bags, have bought four sea-facing luxury properties worth Rs 217 crore in Mumbai, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The four properties are spread across 18,572 sq. ft. of net area. Each unit has a size of 4,643 sq. ft. The units were registered between March 23 and March 29, 2023.

The consideration amount paid for the four properties located in the Lodha Malabar project by Macrotech Developers Ltd was Rs 217 crore with each unit priced at Rs 54.26 crore, the documents showed.

A stamp duty of Rs 13.02 crore has been paid on the four units, at Rs 3.25 crore per unit.