Director of Noida-based builder's firm arrested for cheating buyers

The director of a private builder's firm in Noida was arrested for allegedly cheating buyers, police said today. Amit Somal, director of the Premia Projects Private Limited, was arrested in a joint operation by the teams of Crime Branch and Sector 20 police station, they said.

Somal, who lives in Dwarka, New Delhi, was wanted for some time over complaints of cheating from buyers, the police said in a statement late tonight.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the police said.