you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

DHFL postpones financial results by 2 weeks

The non-banking finance company has been facing liquidity crisis and has recently defaulted on its repayment obligations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cash-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on June 28 postponed its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, by two weeks.

DHFL said the postponement is due to "certain unforeseen operational engagements including non-availability of a few directors to ensure participation of all the members of the audit committee as well as the board for taking into consideration and approval of the financial results for the fourth quarter/financial year ended March 31, 2019".

The company has resorted to various modes of fund mop-up including selling stake in subsidiary firms to meet its debt obligations.

"The date of the board meeting... to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter/financial year ended March 31, 2019, and matters relating to the ensuing annual general meeting, as intimated earlier that June 29, 2019, is being postponed to July 13, 2019," DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) earlier this week said it will shortly divest its full stakes in subsidiary firms DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers and DHFL Pramerica Trustees.

In a latest, the company Tuesday defaulted on 60 per cent of principal repayment on its commercial papers worth Rs 375 crore.

The company had said that it defaulted on principal repayment on commercial papers (CPs) worth Rs 225 crore, while the payment on rest of Rs 150 crore (40 per cent) was done.

DHFL also said the balance of Rs 225 crore will be paid once the surplus cash flow position improves over the next couple of days.

Its shares were trading 7.34 percent lower at Rs 75.70 apiece on the BSE.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 12:10 pm

#Business #Companies #DHFL #India #Real Estate

