DHFL denies report of clean chit by housing regulator

Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) denied on March 14 a media report that the housing regulator gave it a clean chit on allegations the mortgage lender had created shell companies to divert funds.

The Economic Times had a consortium of 33 lenders was said to have given a clean chit to the company after they heard an auditor report.

An auditor last week dismissed media allegations that DHFL had created shell companies to divert funds, but said the firm's monitoring of loans was inadequate, raising risks that some of them would turn sour.