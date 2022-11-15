 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three companies bid for Rs 20,000-crore facelift to Dharavi

Mehul R Thakkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

November 15 was the last date for submission of bids; names of bidding companies expected to be known on November 16 when the bids will be opened.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Maharashtra, tasked with the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slum clusters, at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore, on November 15 said that it has received three bids for the rehabilitation and construction work.

On October 1, 2022, the Maharashtra authority had floated a tender for the redevelopment work. The pre-bid meeting was scheduled on October 11, and the last date for submission of bids was set for October 31. This was later extended to November 15.

SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, said, "We have got three bids for the Dharavi rehabilitation project. November 15 was the last date for submission of bids."

According to officials, the bids are expected to be opened on November 16 after which they will be scrutinised based on technical and financial eligibility.

Overall, eight companies from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Korea have shown interest in the redevelopment of Dharavi in the pre-bid meeting conducted on October 11.

Earlier, two companies had shown interest in the project, but the tender was scrapped in October 2020 by the previous state government owing to technical issues. The two companies were Adani Group and Dubai’s Sec-Link Group.

