Adani Realty, DLF, Naman Group in race for Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai

Mehul R Thakkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

The Maharashtra government aims to complete the bidding process by 2022-end, and the winner will have seven years to execute the project.

Gurugram-based DLF, Naman Group and Adani Realty have individually submitted their bids for the redevelopment project in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slum, confired SVR Srinivas, the chief executive officer of Dharavi Redevelopment Board on November 16.

On October 1, 2022, the Maharashtra authority had floated a tender for the redevelopment work. The pre-bid meeting was scheduled on October 11, and the last date for submission of bids was set for October 31. This was later extended to November 15.

"The next step is to scrutinise technical bids and open financial bids, thereafter," Srinivas told Moneycontrol.

According to officials, financial bids of only those companies will be opened who will qualify in technical bidding.

Overall, eight companies from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Korea had shown interest in the redevelopment of Dharavi in the pre-bid meeting conducted on October 11. However, three have shown interest by submission of bids.

The authority aims to complete the bidding process by the end of December 2022, and appoint the lead partner by January 2023.