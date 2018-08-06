App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Development process in Delhi being given green, sustainable direction: Hardeep Singh Puri

The Housing and Urban Affairs Minister inaugurated 'Van Mahotsav' celebrated by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with plantation of around 20,000 trees across the nations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that new urban spaces needed to be green and resilient and noted the development process in Delhi was now being given a green and sustainable direction by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to an official statement, the minister, who participated in the tree plantation drive in Dwarka where around 10,000 trees were planted, also appreciated DDA's initiative of taking up "largescale" plantation.

"Creation of new urban spaces needs to be green and resilient," the statement quoted Puri as saying.

The development process in Delhi is now being given a green and sustainable direction by the ministry, the minister said.

It stated that at the event, Puri assured full commitment and support of the Centre for timely completion development projects in Delhi, including Delhi Metro phase-4.

He reiterated the decision to redevelop the seven colonies in south Delhi without cutting of trees.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:55 am

