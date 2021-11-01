MARKET NEWS

Despite stamp duty rollback, over 8,500 housing units registered in Mumbai in October 2021

The total government revenues realized through sale registrations equalled Rs 550 crore which was 136% higher y-o-y

Vandana Ramnani
File Photo. Image: AFP

File Photo. Image: AFP

Despite the rollback of the stamp duty in Maharashtra, as many as 8,576 units were registered in Mumbai which was 10% higher than September and 8% higher than the same month last year, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration, Maharashtra.

As compared to pre- pandemic October 2019, registrations grew by 48% in October 2021. The total government revenues realized through sale registrations equalled Rs 550 crore which was 136% higher y-o-y.

However, one must bear in mind the fact that in October 2020 stamp duty was charged at the limited period incentivized rate of 2% while now it is charged at 5%. Despite the higher stamp duty compared to October 2020, there was an increase of 8% in registrations in October 2021, an analysis by Propstack said.

As for the total worth of properties sold, more than 11,000 crore worth of properties were sold in Mumbai in October 2021 which is 4% higher than September 2021 when properties worth Rs 10, 581 crore were sold. However, it is a 5% decline compared to Rs 11, 640 crore worth of properties  that were sold in October 2020.

“The Mumbai market is showing good traction. The number of registrations have been higher than the October 2020 period when the stamp duty was at 2%, indicating an upbeat demand. There is also a pickup in the number of new launches as developers try to capitalize on the market conditions,” Sandeep Reddy, co-founder at Propstack, told Moneycontrol.

“The healthy growth in the residential property registrations volume is a sign of recovering markets. A consistent increase captured in last few months demonstrates the strength of demand in the market as this continued surge in demand is despite roll back of government’s stamp duty demand stimulant. The continuous growth has led to a new lease of life to the residential markets and developers too are preparing for a stellar festive period this year,” said Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director, Knight Frank India.

"While few developers have launched their new projects on the occasion of the festive season, many are offering attractive pricing and flexi-payment plans that have boosted sales. The end-user interest has increased mostly due to the all-time low home loan interest rate regime which has provided the required fuel for the growth of the economy along with the real estate industry with which several other allied sectors are linked," said Sandeep Runwal,  president-elect, NAREDCO Maharashtra and managing director, Runwal Group.
