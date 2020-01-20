App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dentsu inks deal with Vatika; leases 1 lakh sq ft area in Gurgaon

Located in Sector 44, the commercial building is located close to the Huda City Centre metro station.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group has entered into an agreement with Dentsu Aegis Network,  the UK headquartered media and digital marketing communications company, for leasing approximately 1 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurgaon, the company said in a statement.

This standalone commercial building is expected to be ready by July 2020 and will cater to more than 1100 employees as well as support staff. The project will be constructed on the ‘build to suit’ model with a total investment of Rs 65 crore, it said.

"We are proud to partner with Dentsu and look forward to a sustained and long term relationship. This commercial project is a part of the central business district in Gurugram and enjoys superior connectivity and infrastructure," said Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Group.

Close

Located in Sector 44, the commercial building is located close to the Huda City Centre metro station.

related news

Currently, Vatika has commercial buildings spread across prime locations in Delhi NCR including MG Road, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, NH-8 and Mathura Road.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #commercial #Dentsu #Real Estate #Vatika

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.