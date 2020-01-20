Dentsu inks deal with Vatika; leases 1 lakh sq ft area in Gurgaon

NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group has entered into an agreement with Dentsu Aegis Network, the UK headquartered media and digital marketing communications company, for leasing approximately 1 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurgaon, the company said in a statement.

This standalone commercial building is expected to be ready by July 2020 and will cater to more than 1100 employees as well as support staff. The project will be constructed on the ‘build to suit’ model with a total investment of Rs 65 crore, it said.

"We are proud to partner with Dentsu and look forward to a sustained and long term relationship. This commercial project is a part of the central business district in Gurugram and enjoys superior connectivity and infrastructure," said Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Group.

Located in Sector 44, the commercial building is located close to the Huda City Centre metro station.