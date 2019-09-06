App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Demand of linking floating loan rates to repo rate fulfilled, say homebuyers

About a dozen banks have already aligned their lending rates with the repo rate of RBI.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

Homebuyers have said that Reserve Bank of India has fulfilled their main demand by asking banks to link all new floating-rate loans for housing to specified external benchmarks, including repo, for faster transmission of reduction in interest rate to borrowers from October 1.

In a set of recommendations presented to FM Nirmala Sitharaman in August, homebuyers had apprised the minister of banks not passing on the benefits of reduced interest rates to buyers.

"Presently, banks/FIs have a system of increasing the interest rate on home loans, taken on floating basis, whenever there is an increase in the rate, however, in case of reduction in rates banks do not reduce the interest until applied for by the buyer. This is a classic case of unfair trade practices," buyers had said.

"This is very positive development for all homebuyers that the government is receptive of the suggestions given by us during our  interaction with the finance minister and the same has been acted upon by RBI now. This will certainly ensure fair play and homebuyers will now be saved from having their tenure increased following the rise in interest rates. This will also help some homebuyers plan for a second house since the government has now provided incentives for it in the Budget. However, the Government should also consider passing on the same benefit to all existing homebuyers and only then will the purpose be fully achieved," said Abhay Upadhyay, president, member Forum for Peoples' Collective Efforts (FPCE).

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

RBI in a statement on September 4 has said that it has been observed that due to various reasons, the transmission of policy rate changes to the lending rate of banks under the current marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) framework has not been satisfactory. The interest rate under external benchmark shall be reset at least once in three months, it said. About a dozen banks have already aligned their lending rates with the repo rate of RBI.

Liquidity crisis faced by real estate developers, the need to harmonise provisions of RERA, IBC and the Consumer Protection Act, setting up of a stressed asset fund for completion of stalled projects and the issue of banks not passing on the benefits of reduced interest rates to buyers were some of the issues discussed at separate meetings Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held with realtors and homebuyers last month.

The issue of setting up a stressed asset fund for project revival and providing access to stressed realty projects to national infrastructure investment fund that exists had also come up for discussion at the meeting.

Homebuyers body FPCE also suggested setting up of a Stressed Asset Fund for completion of stuck projects to the tune of at least Rs 10,000 crore. "The objective should be to complete all pending real estate projects pan India within a span of 5 years by providing for such stress fund continuously for next 5 years," they said in a list of recommendations submitted to the FM.

They also recommended that the government set up a task force at the ministry level to identify projects nearing completion which should be taken first for completion and to identify a public sector enterprise who may be assigned the job to complete such projects under the supervision of the task force.

Buyers have also suggested that steps should be taken to ensure that promoters of projects whose projects are completed utilising the proceeds from the stress fund should be stripped of all their assets including personal and company's assets, to realise the entire funding utilised for completion of those projects. They should also be barred from carrying on business for life time.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Homebuyers #interest rates #RBI #Real Estate #repo rate

