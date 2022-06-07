English
    Demand for office space may touch 60 million sq ft across eight cities: Report

    Key triggers driving the growth are a fast-growing economy, significant expansion foreseen in the knowledge-based sectors such as IT, setting up of new Global Capability Centres and a robust start-up system, the report said

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative image.

    Commercial office space leasing volumes are expected to touch 60 million sq ft (msf) in 2022 and 2023, with a commensurate rise in new supply during the same period on the back of aggressive hiring plans in the IT, ITeS and startup segments, a new report by Cushman & Wakefield has said.

    As per the data, the gross leasing of office space across eight major cities increased to 52.57 million square feet in 2021 from 49.42 million square feet in the preceding year.

    In its five trigger points for commercial real estate 2022 report, C & W said robust post-pandemic economic recovery; strong hiring activity by the IT-BPM sector; re-imagining the future workplace; vibrant startup ecosystem; and institutionalisation of commercial real estate and proptech ventures were the major demand drivers for office space.

    “India’s journey towards a sizable $5 trillion economy holds within itself a plethora of opportunities for growth of commercial office market,” said Badal Yagnik, MD, Tenant Representation, India.

    "Key triggers driving this growth are a fast-growing economy, significant expansion foreseen in the knowledge-based sectors such as IT, setting up of new Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and a robust start-up system that is giving rise to new unicorns," Yagnik said.

    De-densification will reinforce demand for office.  Requirement for six-feet office would result in 25-30 percent more demand for office space by occupiers given the same number of employees. Many developers are now going for LEED and WELL Certification, thereby increasing focus around environment, sustainability and well-being, the report said.

    The institutionalisation and influence of PropTech is another major driver of growth for the commercial office space sector in India. Private equity investments into Indian real estate have been pouring unabated. As of 2021, $5.6 billion worth of private equity investment was received by the real estate sector overall, of which more than one-fourth was accounted for by the office sector alone, the report said.
