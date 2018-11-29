 Demand for completed realty projects by established developers improves: ICRA

Demand for completed projects by real estate developers with a proven track record of delivery has improved. Home buyers have begun investing with established players leading to improved sales and collections for them in the first half of FY19, rating agency ICRA said in a report.

The report pointed out that while some real estate developers may be at a brink of a plausible recovery, uncertainties pertaining to elections, rising interest rates, funding challenges and sluggishness in overall economy are some risks that are likely to prolong the recovery.

The deliveries by the realty firms, as per the sample set of 11 companies considered by ICRA, in the first half of the financial year 2019 stood at 24.7 mn sq ft. In comparison, around 30.24 mn sq ft was delivered in the entire financial year of 2018, ICRA said in the report.

This is in-line with the rating agency’s observation related to consolidation in the sector, wherein the developers have focused on execution to draw on the benefit of the pending collections and changing customer’s preference towards completed inventory.

The area sold also improved to 14.7 million square feet (mn sq. ft.) for the period under consideration, a 28.8 percent growth over the corresponding period a year ago. In the first half of the financial year 2018, area booked by the companies in the sample set was 11.4 mn sq ft.

Correspondingly, the sales value of the area booked has also improved to Rs 9,629 crore in the first half of the financial year 2019 compared to Rs 7,620 crore over the same period a year ago; registering a growth of 26.4 percent for the period under consideration, the report said.

“Under the post-RERA era and GST regime, there has been a marked shift in demand towards finished inventory and players with a proven track record of delivery thereby resulting in customers gravitating towards bigger players. Sustained pick-up in demand coupled with steady new launches has resulted in an improvement of the quarter to sell (QTS),” said Shubham Jain, vice president and group head, ICRA.

“We also observe that the customer collection trend is also showing a positive trend, in-line with the sales trend and believe it’s a result of developers locking-in sales in the last couple of years to push sales under schemes like possession linked plans etc. while focusing on deliveries,” he said.

In contrast to the earlier observation wherein despite improvement in area and value of the new sales achieved in the financial year 2018, the collection from customers had declined by 3.6 percent to Rs. 13,020 crore; the first half of 2019 indicate an improvement. The collections in the first half of the financial year 2019 stood at Rs. 8,296 crore compared to Rs. 7,017 crore over the same period a year ago, said the report.

This growth of 18.24 percent in collections can be attributed to the sales push observed in the earlier years wherein the collections were linked to possession-linked plans etc. in projects that were at an advanced stage of completion, it said.