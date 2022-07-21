Delhi's Vasant Vihar metro station gets makeover by Colombian artist

Ambassador of Colombia, Mariana Pacheco Montes also visited the Vasant Vihar Metro Station and appreciated the world-class facilities provided by the Delhi Metro for its commuters.

Vasant Vihar station on Delhi Metro's magenta line has got an artistic makeover, which was inaugurated on July 21 by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in collaboration with the Colombian Embassy in India.

The artwork has been painted by the renowned Colombian urban artist Laura Ortiz Hernández 'Soma Difusa' on the station wall outside Vasant Vihar Metro Station.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and Mariana Pacheco Montes, Ambassador of Colombia to India and other senior officials were present during the event. The event was organized to commemorate the ongoing 212th Independence Day celebrations of Colombia.

Montes also visited the Vasant Vihar metro station and appreciated the world-class facilities provided by the Delhi Metro for its commuters. Mariana thanked Delhi Metro and termed the occasion special for Colombians, saying it represented the values of their identity and Colombian culture.

Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC said, "Delhi Metro has always tried to aesthetically beautify its stations by promoting art, culture and heritage."

The artwork at the Vasant Vihar station is a symbolic representation of the common man and the working class across the globe upon which the well-being of our environment and human civilization rests upon, said the DMRC in a statement.