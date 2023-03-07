 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Delhi's Signature View Apartments residents demand fair compensation, seek clarity over redevelopment

Ashish Mishra
Mar 07, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in January ordered the authorities to redevelop the 'structurally damaged' housing complex in North Delhi and help residents facing 'grave danger to life and property'

Residents of north Delhi’s Signature View Apartments, which was declared “structurally damaged” by IIT-Delhi during a safety audit, have asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to define modalities of the proposed redevelopment of the housing complex and give clarity over the rent to be paid to those who will have to be relocated from the society.

They also sought a meeting with DDA’s member (Finance), member (Engineering) and commissioner (Housing) Signature View Apartments for a reasonable buyback option for owners or allottees.

Approximately 1,600 people live in the Signature View Apartments housing complex that comprises 12 towers.

On complaints of residents regarding the poor condition of buildings, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on January 24 ordered the DDA to redevelop the “structurally damaged” housing complex in Mukherjee Nagar and help residents facing “grave danger to life and property”. He also directed the DDA to register FIR against erring officials and contractors.