Delhi’s Draft Master Plan 2041 likely to be notified soon

The draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041, which will serve as the blueprint for the development of the national capital for the next two decades, is likely to be notified soon, an official said.

"The DDA has already approved the draft Master Plan and we are in the process of sending it to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We are hopeful that the ministry will approve it by the end of this month or by mid-April, following which it will be notified," said an official.

The DDA, on February 28, 2023, had approved the draft plan.

On that day, Lt. Governor VK Saxena, who is also the chairman of DDA, had said the thrust of MPD-2041, was inclusive development, environmental sustainability, green economy, infrastructure development that included sufficient housing for all sections of the society, innovative interventions like Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) hubs, land pooling, green area development, and rejuvenation and regeneration of the city.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act 1957. These plans are prepared with a 20-year perspective and provide a holistic framework for the planned development of Delhi. The Draft MPD-2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide the future growth of the city, is built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans, and is based on learnings from across the country with respect to the implementation of various projects and schemes. The Draft MPD-2041 has been divided into two volumes, and 10 chapters. Its vision is to 'Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi'. The document is prepared based on extensive engagements with citizens and stakeholders, including government departments, local bodies, resident welfare associations (RWAs), traders and market associations, non-government organisations (NGOs), organisations, professionals, experts, and individuals.

Hitachi Energy IT systems exposed to cyber attack; investigations on

The key features of the Draft MPD-2041 are its people-friendly nature, easy-to-read and understand by the general public, and a GIS-based land use plan which enables stakeholders to easily understand the applicability of policies/provisions on the ground. The Draft MPD-2041 prioritises the protection and improvement of good quality green-blue assets for active/passive recreation and leisure. This includes biodiversity parks, integrated floodplain planning, revival of baolis/water bodies, development of walking and cycling trails, and the rejuvenation of drain buffers. Buildings will also be required to meet Green-Blue Factor (GBF) conditions to ensure sustainable development practices, DDA said in a statement. Additionally, the plan proposes the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River and its floodplain through the preparation of a Comprehensive River Development Plan. It also endeavours to enhance Delhi's preparedness for climate change impacts and tackling pollution. It also proposes to encourage the development of a Night Time Economy that's the hallmark of a safe and vibrant city.

Moneycontrol News