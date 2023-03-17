 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi’s Draft Master Plan 2041 likely to be notified soon

Master Plans are prepared with a 20-year perspective. The Draft MPD-2041 is a ‘strategic’ and ‘enabling’ framework that seeks to guide the future growth of the city, and is built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of previous plans.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act 1957. These plans are prepared with a 20-year perspective and provide a holistic framework for the planned development of Delhi.

The draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041, which will serve as the blueprint for the development of the national capital for the next two decades, is likely to be notified soon, an official said.

"The DDA has already approved the draft Master Plan and we are in the process of sending it to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We are hopeful that the ministry will approve it by the end of this month or by mid-April, following which it will be notified," said an official.

The DDA, on February 28, 2023, had approved the draft plan.

On that day, Lt. Governor VK Saxena, who is also the chairman of DDA, had said the thrust of MPD-2041, was inclusive development, environmental sustainability, green economy, infrastructure development that included sufficient housing for all sections of the society, innovative interventions like Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) hubs, land pooling, green area development, and rejuvenation and regeneration of the city.