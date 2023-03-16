 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi to have Yamuna riverfront based on Sabarmati model: LG VK Saxena

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

The riverfront will come up at a site near Millennium Park Depot in keeping with the National Green Tribunal norms. DDA will prepare plans, maps and drawings for the project, Saxena, who is the chairman of the authority, has said

The DDA has already started drawing concept and landscape plans for the Yamuna riverfront project.

Delhi is set to have its own riverfront at Yamuna within four to five years. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified the site for the development of a Yamuna riverfront on the model of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Saxena, who is also DDA chairman, said that the Yamuna riverfront will come up near Millennium Park Depot.

He said that DDA will prepare plans, maps and drawings for the project.

“It will take some time as it is still in the initial stage but in the next 4-5 years the riverfront will be ready. It will be developed on lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad,” Saxena said.