Delhi to have Yamuna riverfront based on Sabarmati model: LG VK Saxena

Delhi is set to have its own riverfront at Yamuna within four to five years. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified the site for the development of a Yamuna riverfront on the model of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Saxena, who is also DDA chairman, said that the Yamuna riverfront will come up near Millennium Park Depot.

He said that DDA will prepare plans, maps and drawings for the project.

“It will take some time as it is still in the initial stage but in the next 4-5 years the riverfront will be ready. It will be developed on lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad,” Saxena said.

The lieutenant governor said that DDA will get all necessary approvals and the riverfront will be developed following all the norms. "Basic drawings are being prepared. We have not yet hired a consultant. After getting the drawing and plans sanctioned it will not take more than two years to develop the riverfront," the LG added.

Life sciences firms leased 2.4 million sq ft in 2022, crossing pre-pandemic levels: Report The DDA has already started drawing concept and landscape plans for the project. DDA officials said it will be a big project and such developments take time and a deep analysis of every aspect. Scientific consultations and planning sessions will also be conducted to ascertain the kind of grass and plants that can be planted there and also find out ways to improve the aesthetics of the place. Ecological concerns Officials said that it will be a sensitive project as there are NGT orders, too, that there cannot be a constructed riverfront in Delhi. So it will have to be planned meticulously so that it does not violate any norm or court orders, officials said. Officials will also have to address issues like flood situations during monsoons and low water levels in Yamuna during summers. Experts will also be engaged to hold scientific consultations on how to redevelop the area ecologically. The LG said the length of the riverfront stretch will be finalised once the plans are drawn. Since DDA is the land-owning agency it will helm the project, he said. The LG also stressed on cleaning Yamuna and removing encroachments from the river floodplains. He said that those living at the Yamuna flood plains are being shifted to homes made by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in different parts of the city.

