Delhi slips five spots to 37th rank in Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index

Mumbai and Bengaluru slipped four and three places to 40th and 43rd rank on the index that tracks prime residential prices in more than 45 cities across the world

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Delhi has moved down five spots to 37th position, Mumbai slipped four to 40th and Bengaluru three to 43rd in Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index Q2 for the calendar year 2021.

Toronto tops with 27 percent rate of annual prime price growth in the year to June 2021. The average annual increase in prime property prices was 16 percent across six North American cities tracked by the index.

“Despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic situation, the residential segments globally have outperformed when compared to the corresponding period of Q2 2020," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India. The trend was yet to catch up in India, he said.

The Prime Global Cities Index tracks movement in prime residential prices in local currency across 45-plus cities across the world using the global research network of Knight Frank, a residential and property consultant firm.

Prime residential property is defined as the most desirable and most expensive property in a location, generally defined as the top 5 percent of each market by value.

Close

Delhi saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) decline of 0.2 percent in prime residential prices, leading to the drop in global position from 32nd in Q1 2021 to 37th in the June quarter.

The premium micro-markets of the city remained unchanged QoQ to record an average price of Rs 33,572 per sq ft, the index said.

Bengaluru saw a decline of 2.7 percent in terms of annual capital value change in the prime residential market to an average price of Rs 19,200 per sq ft. Mumbai registered a marginal decline of 1.1 percent with an average price of Rs 63,697 per sq ft.

According to Knight Frank’s research, 35 cities witnessed a rise in prime residential prices in the second quarter when compared to the year-ago period.

Around 13 cities registered double-digit growth from a year ago. Prime prices across 46 cities increased at an average rate of 8.2 percent in the June quarter, up from 4.6 percent in March. According to the report, prices in 22 percent of the global cities remained flat or declined.

Toronto was the strongest region with 27 percent growth, while Bangkok was the weakest performing market with a 6.4 percent dip in prices, the Index said.

Some of the world's top Asian cities include Shanghai (21 percent), Guangzhou (20 percent) and Seoul (20 percent).

The rise in prices could be attributed to a strong buyer appetite for residential property due to extended time spent indoors, appreciation for larger homes and the low-interest rates regime followed by central banks globally, Baijal said.

"An easing of travel rules in some markets, a surge in safe-haven purchases by domestic buyers, stamp duty holidays, and an overall reassessment of lifestyles has helped the prime segment recover quickly from the pandemic impact and record strong growth,” he said.

Prime property prices in India were yet to catch up with this global trend, Baijal said.
Tags: #Delhi #mumbai #prime global cities index #Real Estate
first published: Aug 18, 2021 02:26 pm

