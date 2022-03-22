Delhi Police EOW registers case against eight realty firms over land dispute 

Delhi Police (Representative Image)

Delhi police’s economic offences wing (EOW) has registered a first information report (FIR), or initial complaint, against eight realty companies, including M3M India Pvt Ltd, in connection with a dispute over 31 acres of land in Gurugram.

The other companies named in the FIR, registered on March 17, are Nourish Developers Pvt Ltd, Starcity Realtech Pvt Ltd, Cosmo Probuild Pvt Ltd, Surya Propcorn Pvt Ltd, Neer Builders Pvt Ltd, Vibrant Infratech Pvt Ltd and Pankh Realcon Pvt Ltd.

The FIR, lodged by MGF Developments Ltd, alleged that M3M and the other companies had misappropriated 31.0625 acres of land worth some Rs. 450 crore situated in sector 112 and 113 of Gurugram by illegally getting the land transferred in their names.

The land was transferred to M3M group companies on condition that the land would vest in them only after all post-dated cheques towards the consideration amount are honoured; otherwise the transfer would be rendered null and void ab-initio, the document said.

Moneycontrol has a copy of the FIR.

“…the abovementioned accused persons illegally got transferred land admeasuring 31.0625 acres in their favour by making false representations and inducement with a false promise that the substantive monitory consideration shall be paid later on and only thereupon the actual possession of the said transferred land shall come to them otherwise the entire transfer shall be rendered null and void ab-initio,” the FIR said.

The allegations

The document alleged that the M3M Group companies did not pay the consideration amount and that although they did not have physical possession of the land, they went ahead and got the mutation of the land done in their names.

“Thereafter, despite failing to pay the consideration amount and not having physical possession of the said land, the accused persons partitioned portions of the said land and have even applied for a license to construct a residential project under New Integrated Licensing Policy (NILP) on a part of the said land,” the document alleged.

The legal team of M3M Group, in its response, said the FIR lodged in Delhi was “sham and is bogus.” Directors of M3M have been wrongly implicated with ulterior motives, the legal team said.

In January, an FIR was registered against MGF in Gurugram after M3M and the others moved a petition in a local court.

According to the complaint, Emaar MGF approached M3M with an offer of selling the 31 acres. M3M claimed that it had paid Rs 88 crore for the land parcel in November 2016, but it turned out that the plot had been sold to another company.

The dispute dates back to 2016.

M3M’s case

The legal team of M3M said MGF had been accused of defrauding M3M to the tune of Rs. 88 crore in lieu of a collaboration agreement relating to7 acres of land situated in Kherki Daula, Gurugram.

M3M has already launched proceedings against MGF and its directors. A case has been registered at a police station in Gurugram under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. section dealing with cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Shravan Gupta, one of the accused, is absconding and is out of the country to evade arrest, it alleged. He has already misappropriated the Rs. 88 crore and has got the present FIR ledged at the Delhi EOW using influence, the legal team of M3M said.

An investigation is already being conducted by Gurugram police and under the circumstances, no investigation can be carried out on basis of the same facts by a different agency from a different state, the team said.

The filing of the complaint at a Delhi police station shows that the FIR is the outcome of a conspiracy and is meant only to counter the FIR pending in Gurugram, the statement said.

Secondly, the Emaar group has stated in a sworn affidavit before the High Court of Punjab and Haryana that the land in question belongs to them and the MGF group has no right over the property, the statement said. In such circumstances, it becomes clear that MGF is only trying to black mail M3M and other companies mentioned in the FIR, the statement said.

Moneycontrol could not reach Nourish Developers, Starcity Realtech, Cosmo Probuild, Surya Propcorn, Neer Builders, Vibrant Infratech and Pankh Realcon for a comment.

In response to queries sent by Moneycontrol, MGF’s spokesperson said its complaint to the Delhi police EOW and a writ petition to the high court of Punjab and Haryana predated the FIR by M3M. An EOW inquiry into the complaint “ultimately culminated” in the FIR registered by EOW, the spokesperson said.

“MGF does not feel proper to comment on the other aspects as the matters are sub-judice before the Courts,” the spokesperon added in a statement.