Delhi outperforms Mumbai in number of housing transactions in the last 4 years

Mar 30, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

Delhi has trumped Mumbai when it comes to the total number of houses sold over the last four years, with the national capital witnessing sales of 1.34 lakh units in 2022 compared to 74,943 houses in Mumbai, an analysis has shown. In percentage terms, housing sales in Delhi were 78.8 percent higher than in Mumbai.

Data shared by CRE Matrix Research showed that sales figures in Delhi in 2021 and 2022 were more than in pre-Covid times. In 2019, 1.15 lakh houses were sold, while in 2020, it was 73,777. This number touched 1.23 lakh in 2021 and 1.34 lakh in 2022.

In Mumbai, the number of houses sold came in at 48,654 in 2019, 46,368 units in 2020, 77,677 units in 2021, and 74,943 units in 2022, the data showed.

Data for Delhi included sales in Delhi NCT only and not Gurgaon and Noida. Mumbai data included sales in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban only. It did not include Thane and Navi Mumbai. Sales included both primary and secondary.